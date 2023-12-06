Sensex (0.52%)
'NCEL can export 1,492,000 tonnes non-basmati rice, 50,000 tonnes sugar'

The National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) was registered in January this year under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002

Basmati Rice

NCEL has so far received 2,581 applications for membership under different classes from 22 states and Union Territories, Shah said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
The newly set up cooperative export body NCEL has got permission to export 14,92,800 tonnes of non-Basmati rice to 16 countries and 50,000 tonnes of sugar to two countries, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha.
The National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) was registered in January this year under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.
It covers agriculture and allied activities as well as handloom and handicraft items by enrolling a large number of co-operatives under its fold with a target to double its revenue by 2025 from the current level of about Rs 2,160 crore.
Shah, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said NCEL has so far received 2,581 applications for membership under different classes from 22 states and Union Territories.
"NCEL has so far got permission for exports of 14,92,800 tonne non-Basmati white rice to 16 countries and 50,000 tonne sugar to two countries," Shah said.
NCEL will provide a complete ecosystem for promotion of exports mainly of agricultural commodities for the benefits of our farmers, in which India has a comparative advantage, he said.
All cooperative societies, from the level of primary to apex, who are interested in exports, are eligible to become its members, he added.
The minister further said NCEL will focus on exporting the surpluses available in the Indian cooperative sector by accessing wider markets beyond the geographical contours of the country, thereby, increasing the demand of Indian cooperative products/services across the globe and fetch best possible prices for such products/services.
It will promote exports through various activities including procurement, storage, processing, marketing, branding, labelling, packaging, certification, research and development, etc. and trading of all types of goods and services produced by cooperative societies, he said.
This society will also help cooperatives in getting benefits of various export related schemes and policies of different ministries in a focussed manner, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah agricultural sector India rice exports rice export

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

