Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting to review paddy procurement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting to review paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a meeting on paddy procurement on Sunday.

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a meeting on paddy procurement on Sunday.

"Chairing a meeting to review the ensuing procurement of paddy, the Chief Minister said that the state government is expected to procure 185 LMT paddy to be brought into mandis by farmers during the procurement Season commencing October 1," as per an official release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Minister Mann said that the state government is fully ready for the upcoming Khareef Marketing Season (KMS). He said that 32 lakh hectares of area was currently under paddy cultivation in the state, adding that Punjab is targeting procurement of 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that CCL to the tune of Rs. 41,378 crore for KMS 2024-25 has already been released by the RBI, as per the release.

 

"The Chief Minister said that the Government of India has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,320 per quintal for grade 'A' paddy this season. He said that the State procurement agencies, viz Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup, PSWC, along with FCI, will procure paddy on Minimum Support Price as per specification laid down by the Government of India," the release stated.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that entire preparations for the smooth and hassle free procurement of the paddy has been made adding that the state government is committed for smooth and hassle free procurement and lifting of paddy.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government has already made elaborate arrangements for purchasing the harvest of farmers as soon as it arrives in the Mandis. He said that a viable mechanism has been evolved to ensure on the spot payment to the farmers in their bank accounts," as per the release.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that smooth and hassle free procurement of grains is being ensured in the market so that farmers don't face any sort of inconvenience.

More From This Section

PremiumRice

Centre looks to hit white rice trade sweet spot with weekend moves

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM hails 'Make in India', says nation has become manufacturing powerhouse

Rice

Centre reduces export duty on parboiled rice to 10% from 20%: Govt order

Sugar

Govt approaches NITI for 25% ethanol blending road map, may hike sugar MSP

Pralhad Joshi

Govt mulling to increase ethanol price, sugar MSP: Food Minister Joshi

"The Chief Minister said that all out efforts have been made to ensure smooth, hassle free and quick procurement of Paddy on one hand and facilitate the farmers in getting timely payment of their produce on the other," as per the release.

He categorically said that farmers of the state should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in the mandis. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is duty bound to ensure that every golden grain of the farmers is procured and lifted immediately, the release stated.

"The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure a smooth process of procurement of the paddy crop in the mandis along with ensuring its prompt lifting in their respective districts. He categorically said that any sort of laxity in performing this duty was totally unwarranted and undesirable adding that the produce of farmers' need to be purchased and lifted at the earliest to facilitate them," as per the release.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy and officers are duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government's decision is duly implemented.

"The Chief Minister also asked the Deputy Commissioners to visit 7-8 mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at ground level. He said that the officers must undertake regular visits in the grain markets under their jurisdiction and submit the daily report for regular monitoring. Bhagwant Singh Mann also asked them to minutely observe the procurement operations so as to ensure that the stocks of grains do not pile up in the market and its prompt lifting was ensured at the earliest," as per the release.

The Chief Minister said that, in a big relief to rice millers, the first 750 millers of the state who will apply for allotment of custom milling for procurement season 2024-25 will be allotted 25 per cent more paddy than their entitlement as per the policy, as per the release.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Partap Singh Bajwa, Partap Singh

Punjab: Bajwa hits out at AAP over nomination filing for Panchayat polls

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

'Baseless': BJP denies rumours of Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar's resignation

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP rejects reports of Sunil Jakhar quitting as state unit chief

stubble burning

This 'red entry' in Punjab has farmers fuming. Here is what it means

Punjab CM,Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann govt inducts five AAP MLAs as Cabinet ministers in Punjab

Topics : Punjab Bhagwant Mann

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon