Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

SAD chief seeks PM's intervention to ensure cotton procurement at MSP

Badal said the repeated stoppage of procurement was forcing farmers to sell their crops to private players who were purchasing the produce in the price range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,200 per quintal

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal speaks to the media on Punjab Assembly Election.

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure that cotton should be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in Punjab.
In a statement here, the SAD president said it was shocking that instead of giving the MSP of Rs 6,920 a quintal for long-staple cotton, as was done earlier, the Cotton Corporation of India imposed a quality cut of Rs 150 and was giving the assured price of Rs 6,770 per quintal to farmers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Farmers in the Abohar belt were suffering because the CCI was procuring the produce in bits and spurts, he claimed.
The procurement was stopped on November 30 and restarted on December 7 only, he said, adding that it again stopped on December 9.
Badal said the repeated stoppage of procurement was forcing farmers to sell their crops to private players who were purchasing the produce in the price range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,200 per quintal.
Farmers were forced to go in for distress sale as they could neither transport their produce long distances nor store it, Badal pointed out.
Out of nearly 3.50 lakh quintals of cotton arrived in the market, the CCI procured only one lakh quintals.
He urged the Prime Minister to issue necessary instructions to ensure uninterrupted and smooth procurement of cotton.
He also appealed that farmers be given the MSP of Rs 6,920 per quintal.

Also Read

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Stubble burning: Centre should provide compensation, says Sukhbir Badal

SAD chief Badal sends legal notice to Punjab CM for 'malicious' allegations

Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal dismisses BJP reunion speculation

Agri-commodities exports decline to 1.79 million tonnes in Sept: APEDA

Government approves 100% packaging of food grains in diversified jute bags

Sugar associations demand review of plan for ethanol from sugarcane juice

Agricultural activities hit in Manipur due to ethnic violence: Govt

Urea production rises to 284,950 tonne in 2022-23: Parliament informed

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab cotton Shiromani Akali Dal

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon