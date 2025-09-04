Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Chouhan visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, assures full support

Chouhan visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, assures full support

Earlier upon his arrival, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitted a detailed report on the flood situation to Chouhan at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan, who was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and party senior leader Tarun Chugh, reached Ajnala in Amritsar district and interacted with farmers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh/Amritsar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday began his visit to flood-hit areas in Punjab's Amritsar district, where he interacted with farmers affected by the deluge.

Earlier upon his arrival, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitted a detailed report on the flood situation to Chouhan at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.

Chouhan arrived at the Amritsar airport and is visiting some of the flood-hit areas in the state.

The minister will visit villages in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala districts and interact with affected farmers.

Chouhan, who was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and party senior leader Tarun Chugh, reached Ajnala in Amritsar district and interacted with farmers.

 

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Countries pushed India on agri market, but nation stands firm now: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

States seek more urea; Centre says supply exceeds requirement this season

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Will explore more, no compromise on farmers' interests: Shivraj on tariffs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

During his interactions, the union minister took stock of the situation. A farmer there showed him the extensive damage caused to the crop. Chouhan even held the crop, which had been damaged after remaining submerged.

Earlier, Governor Kataria submitted the report on the flood situation in Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur districts, officials said.

After visiting all five flood-affected districts from September 1 to 4, the governor apprised Chouhan of the ground realities in these areas, highlighting the extensive damage caused to life, property, crops, and infrastructure due to floods.

He also briefed him about ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures being carried out jointly by the Punjab government, district administration, Army, NDRF, and other agencies.

Chouhan is on a tour of Punjab to meet flood-affected people and assess their immediate requirements. He will review the extent of crop damage with state officials and chalk out measures to extend assistance to farmers.

He has assured full support from the Union government in providing necessary assistance to the state for speedy relief and rehabilitation measures.

Later, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Chouhan and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking Rs 2,000 crore as financial assistance in the first phase for the losses caused by floods in the Ajnala Assembly constituency.

They also demanded release of the state's pending Rs 60,000 crore from the Centre.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers, the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Additional heavy rains in Punjab have intensified the flooding situation, aggravating the challenges faced by residents.

The deluge has claimed 37 lives so far and impacted over 3.55 lakh people.

Crops over 1.75 lakh hectares of land have perished in the floods, officials stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog proposes herbicide-tolerant pulses varieties, PDS inclusion

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

GST cut on agri inputs to lower cultivation costs, boost farmers' incomes

milk factory amul mother dairy

GST rate cuts to boost demand in India's ₹19 trillion dairy sector: Govt

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnightpremium

fertiliser

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortagepremium

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon