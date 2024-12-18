Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugar mills pay Rs 8,126 cr to farmers in first 70 days of season

Sugar mills pay Rs 8,126 cr to farmers in first 70 days of season

Pending payments of Rs 3,015 crore remain, with Karnataka accounting for the maximum outstanding dues of Rs 1,405 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra

sugarcane juice, ethanol

The sugar season in India runs from October to September. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugar mills have paid Rs 8,126 crore to sugarcane farmers in the first 70 days of the ongoing 2024-25 sugar season, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi told Parliament on Wednesday.

As of December 13, the total cane price payable stood at Rs 11,141 crore, Joshi said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Pending payments of Rs 3,015 crore remain, with Karnataka accounting for the maximum outstanding dues of Rs 1,405 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The sugar season in India runs from October to September.

Joshi attributed the reduction in sugarcane arrears to ongoing policy interventions.

In the previous 2023-24 season, out of total cane dues of Rs 1,11,674 crore, approximately Rs 1,10,399 crore has been paid, leaving only Rs 1,275 crore outstanding as of December 13 - effectively clearing 99 per cent of the dues.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sugar

India sugar prices hit 18-month low, mills struggle to make cane payments

sugarcane farmers

Govt allows sugar mills to use cane juice for ethanol production from Nov

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah urges sugar mills to diversify ethanol, biofuel production

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 550pts to 80,250; Nifty near 24,200; Financials drag 1%

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Topics : sugar mills Sugarcane price sugar production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon