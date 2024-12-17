Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Over 3.7 million farmer IDs created so far under 'AgriStack' project: Govt

Over 3.7 million farmer IDs created so far under 'AgriStack' project: Govt

At present, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with 22 states and Union Territories for creation and implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

As on December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs has been created. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that more than 37.17 lakh identity cards of farmers have been created so far as part of the AgriStack project.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the 'farmer ID' includes comprehensive and useful data on farmers' demographic details, land holdings, and crops sown, enabling farmers to digitally identify and authenticate them for accessing benefits and such as credit, insurance, procurement, etc.

"As on December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs has been created," he said.

He said even the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) has been undertaken in 436 districts in the kharif season of 2024.

 

At present, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with 22 states and Union Territories for creation and implementation of the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture.

Chouhan said the government has consulted with states and other stakeholder ministries and financial institutions through various national and regional conferences to undertake the AgriStack project.

AgriStack consists of three foundational registries or databases in the agriculture sector, that is the farmers' registry, geo-referenced village maps, and the crop sown registry, all created and maintained by the state governments/Union Territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Farmer, Agriculture

Parl panel suggests doubling PM Kisan Nidhi, commission for farm labourers

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers call off 'Jatha' amid injuries, opposition slams govt's actions

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers resume 'Dilli Chalo' march towards Delhi, stopped after few metres

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, security tightened at Shambu border

farmers protest

UP govt's panel for addressing farmers' issues to submit report in a month

Topics : farmers in India agriculture economy Ministry Of Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon