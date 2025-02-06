Business Standard

TOP trinity production likely to rise in 2024-25 season: Govt data

Production of potatoes is projected at 59.57 million tonnes in 2024-25 which is almost 4.4 per cent more than the same period last year

Vegetables (Photo: shutterstock)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

In what could be of some comfort to the government in its fight against inflation, production of three major vegetables namely tomato, onions and potatoes that comprise the trinity of TOP is expected to be higher in 2024-25 season as compared to the previous year, the first advanced estimate released on Thursday showed.
 
The estimates showed that tomato production in 2024-25 season is estimated at 21.54 million tonnes which is 1 per cent more than the previous year, while production of onion is projected at 28.87 million tonnes in 2024-25 which is almost 19 per cent more than 2023-24.
   
Production of potatoes is projected at 59.57 million tonnes in 2024-25 which is almost 4.4 per cent more than the same period last year.
 
The three together comprise almost 51 per cent of the total vegetables expected to be produced in the country in 2024-25.
 
Overall, vegetables production in India in 2024-25 is estimated at 214.56 million tonnes which is 3.6 per cent more than 2023-24 while fruits production is estimated at 113.22 million tonnes which is 0.2 per cent more than the same period the previous year.

In totality, horticulture crops production is expected at around 362.09 million tonnes in 2024-25 as per the first advance estimates, which is about 7.34 million tonnes (2.07 per cent) higher as compared to final estimates of 2023-24.
 
This would mean that once again, India’s horticulture crops production at 362.09 million tonnes would exceed its food grains production which in 2023-24 (July to June) was estimated at 332.29 million tonnes.
 
Food inflation as measured by consumer food price index was around 8 per cent between January to December 2024 with minor breaks in July and August. One contributor to high food prices was an increase in prices of vegetables, mainly tomatoes and onions. 
 
First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

