Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri credit disbursement hits Rs 19.28 trillion in first 3 quarters of FY25

Agri credit disbursement hits Rs 19.28 trillion in first 3 quarters of FY25

In order to boost the credit to the rural sector with the help of effective and hassle-free agriculture credit, the government has been fixing annual targets for GLC

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

In the financial year 2023-24, agricultural credit disbursement reached Rs 25.48 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Ground Level Agriculture Credit (GLC) has crossed Rs 19 lakh crore in nine months of the current fiscal as against the target of Rs 27.50 lakh crore for the entire FY25.

Against the target of Rs 27.50 lakh crore, agriculture credit to the tune of Rs 19.28 lakh crore has been disbursed as of December 31, 2024, registering 70 per cent achievement, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In order to boost the credit to the rural sector with the help of effective and hassle-free agriculture credit, the government has been fixing annual targets for GLC.

 

Over the past decade (2014-15 to 2023-24), agricultural credit disbursement has witnessed an average annual growth rate of more than 13 per cent, reflecting the increasing financial support extended to the sector.

In the financial year 2023-24, agricultural credit disbursement reached Rs 25.48 lakh crore.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt may consider agri subsidies via direct benefit transfer: Shivraj Singh

NABARD Chairman Shaji K V

Growth in agri credit may top 13% in FY25: Nabard chairman Shaji KV

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Boost credit flow to allied agri activities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to RRBs

Farmer, Agriculture

SLCM, BoB tie up to provide collateral services for agricultural financing

India vs England 4th T20 live updates

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th T20: Rashid gets his first as Abhishek departs on 29

For 2024-25 the Government of India has set GLC target of Rs 27.5 lakh crore with a dedicated sub-target of Rs 4.20 lakh crore for allied activities viz. dairy, poultry, sheep goat piggery, fisheries and animal husbandry-others.

This marks more than three-fold increase in Ground Level Credit (GLC) target, which has grown from Rs 8 lakh crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 27.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25.

This underscores the substantial progress made in agricultural and allied sector credit disbursement, highlighting the effectiveness of targeted credit policies in meeting sectoral demands.

More From This Section

Premiumbank, agriculture

Private banks stumble on agriculture, microfinance slippages in Q3

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Sugar industry has potential to increase its GDP share up to 3%: Gadkari

wheat msp agriculture

India braces for warmer Feb, wheat crop, rapeseed output may be at risk

As ethanol emerges as a source of alternative revenue for sugar companies due to differential pricing formulas and fixed buying by oil marketing companies, bio-plastics or Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based plastics are also gradually becoming a new avenue

Govt raises procurement price of C-heavy molasses ethanol by Rs 1.69/litre

Coffee, coffee beans

India's coffee exports likely to decline over 10% on lower production

Topics : Agriculture credit agriculture economy agriculture growth Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon