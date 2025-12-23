Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / VB-G RAM G law will address labour shortage during peak farm season: Min

VB-G RAM G law will address labour shortage during peak farm season: Min

The VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was passed in Parliament last week

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister of Agriculture and Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the recently passed Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act addresses the labour shortage faced during peak farm seasons.

The VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was passed in Parliament last week.

Addressing virtually on the occasion of Farmers Day, Chouhan said the law strikes a balance between the welfare of farmers and labourers, according to an official statement.

"VB-G RAM G is extremely useful in the broader interest of the country, as it empowers and makes the farming community self-reliant. While the VB-G RAM G fully takes care of the upliftment of labourers, it also focuses on farmers, ensuring sufficient labourers are available for farming," he said.

 

The minister pointed out that farmers often face difficulty in finding labourers during sowing and harvesting seasons.

Also Read

strike, workers strike

Workers' unions to go on strike in Feb over new labour codes, SHANTI Bill

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building

Mumbai civic polls: NCP (SP) holds alliance talks with Sena (UBT), MNS

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Discussions on labelling AI content over, rules to follow soon: IT secy

rice

India's rice stocks surge to record high as paddy procurement climbs

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi markets report drop in sales, footfall after BS VI ban, fuel curbs

"Now with this new law, this problem will be resolved, and the labourers will be available during the farming season. This is an important feature of the new law that will keep farmers happy," he said.

Under the new scheme, labourers will get work for 125 days a year instead of 100 days under MGNREGA, except for two months of peak farming season when they are expected to be available for agricultural work.

Chouhan said the information about this new development must be disseminated among farmers across the country through Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The minister said the government's objective is to increase the income of both farmers and labourers, and this will be achieved through the new law.

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General ML Jat were among other senior officials present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil, oilseed, production, edible

Oilseed extractors plan far-East push as oil meal exports slow downpremium

rabi crops

Rabi sowing over in 91% normal area, acreage 1.43% higher, shows datapremium

Sugar

Centre to decide on sugar exports, higher ethanol quota next month and half

paddy straw

Uttar Pradesh paddy procurement injects ₹5,000 crore into rural economypremium

Urea

Urea availability row in Rajasthan escalates as farmers queue uppremium

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Labour laws National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon