Ashok Leyland launches high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON 2025

Ashok Leyland launches high-efficiency P15 and H4 engines at EXCON 2025

The new engine rangeP15 (49 and 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 and 74 HP), is manufactured at the company's facilities and aligned with global quality standards

Press Trust of India Chennai
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled a next-generation series of compact engines at EXCON 2025, offering higher performance and enhanced efficiency, a top official said on Tuesday.

The new engine rangeP15 (49 and 55 HP) and H4 Unipack (55 and 74 HP)is manufactured at the company's facilities and aligned with global quality standards.

Fully compliant with the latest CEV (Construction Equipment Vehicle) Stage V emission norms, the engines are designed for high performance, improved fuel efficiency and long-term reliability across off-highway and industrial applications, the Chennai-headquartered company said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland President for Light Commercial Vehicles, International Operations, Defence and Power Solutions, Amandeep Singh, said, "Our customers need solutions that keep their operations running smoothly and cost-effectively."  "The new P15 and H4 Unipack engines deliver higher power, better fuel efficiency and proven reliability. This launch strengthens our commitment to innovation and supports India's Make in India vision," he added.

 

The 12th edition of EXCON is being held from December 9 to 13 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

