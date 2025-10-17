Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto dealers move Supreme Court over ₹2,500 crore compensation cess

Auto dealers move Supreme Court over ₹2,500 crore compensation cess

While the industry body has reiterated its support for the reform, it said the move was aimed at ensuring fairness for thousands of MSME auto dealers impacted by the transition

Auto Industry small Cars

The matter is now expected to be taken up by the Supreme Court, even as the government prepares for the phased rollout of GST 2.0 ahead of the festive season. | File Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has moved the Supreme Court seeking relief over Rs 2,500 crore worth of compensation cess credits that risk lapsing under the new GST 2.0 framework.
 
While the industry body has reiterated its support for the reform, it said the move was aimed at ensuring fairness for thousands of MSME auto dealers impacted by the transition.
 
“GST 2.0 is a proud reform. But Rs 2,500 crore of genuine, tax-paid compensation cess credits now risk lapsing — hurting thousands of MSME auto dealers. FADA has moved the Supreme Court not against reform, but for fairness and trust. Reforms should empower, not erase what’s earned,” the association said in a statement on Friday.
   
The concern stems from the unutilised compensation cess balances held by automobile dealers in their books, which may not be carried forward under the revised GST framework.
 
On September 3, following the 56th GST Council meeting, FADA had welcomed the introduction of GST 2.0, calling it a “watershed moment” for India’s automobile retail sector. However, it had also urged the government to clarify the treatment of cess balances to avoid ambiguity during the transition.

Also Read

car sales, passenger vehicle

Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

Share of small cars in sales up after GST cut: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra profit down 4.5%, sees limited impact from H-1B visa fees

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Electric vs petrol cars: Gadkari says prices to equalise within six months

Car sales

Fuelled by GST rate cuts, car sales hit top gear in festival season

 
At the time, FADA President C S Vigneshwar had said the reforms would simplify the tax structure, lower rates for mass mobility, and enhance affordability, but cautioned that “clarity on levy and treatment of cess balances” was essential to ensure a smooth rollout.
 
Industry estimates suggest that the total cess credit locked in dealer books amounts to around Rs 2,500 crore. FADA has maintained that these credits were paid in full under the previous regime and should not be written off in the transition to GST 2.0.
 
The matter is now expected to be taken up by the Supreme Court, even as the government prepares for the phased rollout of GST 2.0 ahead of the festive season.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs as preferred vehicle for buyers: Survey

Shailesh Chandra

High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

Ashok Leyland. Trucks

Celcius to invest ₹100 cr in 3.5-ton EV reefer fleet with Switch Mobility

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, JSW back at the table for EV venture as M&M deal stalls

Cars

CPSE bosses to travel in style as govt upgrades staff car purchase norms

Topics : Auto industry Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon