Auto sales up 11% in Nov, fails to meet wedding season expectations: Fada

Providing some relief to dealers, inventory levels in PVs reduced by about 10 days but remained high at around 65-68 days

PV sales dipped by 14 per cent in November, while two-wheeler sales increased by only 16 per cent.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Following a lucrative festive season in October, automobile retail sales in November fell below market expectations, posting an 11.2 per cent growth compared to the same period last year, as marriage-related sales remained subdued.
 
Around 4.8 million weddings scheduled across India in November and December were expected to fuel strong demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (PVs). However, PV sales dipped by 14 per cent in November, while two-wheeler sales increased by only 16 per cent, falling short of market expectations. Apart from two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors also witnessed positive growth during the month at 4.23 per cent and 29.88 per cent, respectively. In contrast, commercial vehicle sales declined by 6 per cent, according to monthly data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).
   
Providing some relief to dealers, inventory levels in PVs reduced by about 10 days but remained high at around 65–68 days. Fada has urged original equipment manufacturers to further rationalise inventory levels to enable the industry to enter the new year on a healthier footing, reducing the need for additional discounts.
 
“While November was initially expected to build on its prior momentum, particularly due to the marriage season, dealer feedback suggests that this segment underperformed overall expectations. Although rural markets offered some support, primarily in the two-wheeler category, marriage-related sales remained subdued. The late occurrence of Deepawali at the end of October also caused a spillover of festive registrations into November, affecting the month’s sales trajectory,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, Fada.
 
The PV segment faced significant headwinds, with sales declining by 33.37 per cent on a monthly basis. Dealers attributed this to weak market sentiment, limited product variety, and insufficient new launches, compounded by the shift in festive demand to October. Although rural interest was present, it failed to significantly boost sentiment.
 
The CV segment also struggled, with sales down by 16 per cent on a monthly basis. Contributing factors included restricted product choices, older model issues, limited financier support, and the absence of major festivals in November after a strong October. External factors such as elections, a slowdown in coal and cement industries, and weak market sentiment also weighed heavily on this category.
 
In the PV segment, except for Mahindra and Mahindra (up 2 per cent compared to November 2023) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (up 13 per cent), sales of all other players among the top five declined during the month. Market leader Maruti Suzuki’s sales dropped by 16 per cent, Hyundai Motor India by 14 per cent, and Tata Motors by 23 per cent.
 
“In the PV segment, heavy discounting and improved product availability are expected to help offset weak consumer sentiment and the general year-end lull. While some customers are deferring purchases for new-year models, overall interest could pick up due to attractive offers and end-of-year promotions. This sets a tone of cautious optimism, with a moderate chance of improved sales compared to November,” Vigneshwar added.
 

Topics : Auto sales Auto sector automobile sales automobile industry

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

