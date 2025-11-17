Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / GST 2.0, customs reforms to boost Indo-Japan auto ties and EV push: Report

GST 2.0, customs reforms to boost Indo-Japan auto ties and EV push: Report

As per the whitepaper -- Navigating change: GST 2.0, customs, and FTA impacts on the India-Japan auto sector, Japanese companies in the automotive sector have built strong manufacturing bases

Auto Industry small Cars

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Significant regulatory transformations such as GST 2.0 and progressive customs reforms are likely to accelerate investment flows, promote EV adoption, and drive the next wave of Indo-Japan collaboration in clean mobility and advanced manufacturing, according to a report.

With USD 43.3 billion in cumulative investments, Japan is India's fifth-largest foreign investor. A deeper utilisation of the Indo-Japan FTA will be key to driving competitiveness, enabling technology transfer, and advancing India's journey toward a sustainable, innovation-led automotive future, Grant Thornton Bharat and the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) said in a joint whitepaper.

"The convergence of GST 2.0 and targeted customs incentives marks a defining moment for India's automotive sector. Reduced tax rates, simplified compliance, and supply-chain-focused exemptions will not only elevate India's cost competitiveness but also strengthen its positioning as a manufacturing and export hub for Japanese automakers," Grant Thornton Bharat Partner, India Investment Advisory, Sohrab Bararia said.

 

As per the whitepaper -- Navigating change: GST 2.0, customs, and FTA impacts on the India-Japan auto sector, Japanese companies in the automotive sector have built strong manufacturing bases in states like Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

These hubs cater to both domestic demand and exports to Africa and Southeast Asia. Recent joint ventures increasingly focus on electric vehicles, sustainable mobility, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Also Read

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GST pass-through to ignite animal spirit in financial sector: DEA Secy

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes

Restore APM allocation for CNG sector, include gas under GST regime: Panel

Health Insurance Policy

Pent-up demand boosted retail health insurance segment in Octoberpremium

Emami

Emami Q2 profit drops 30% on GST disruption, rain impact on sales

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Notebook makers raise GST concerns, warn of rising costs and import surgepremium

The number of Japanese companies in India's auto and auto components space rose from 173 in 2022 to 186 in 2025, reflecting growing interest in India's scale and cost advantages, it added. Japanese firms have established a strong presence in key automotive clusters such as Haryana, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, using India as a base to export to emerging markets, including Africa.

Following the GST rate changes, the auto industry recorded a sharp surge in customer interest and vehicle deliveries, with booking volumes rising by nearly 50 per cent in the small car segment, Grant Thornton Bharat said.

Complementing GST reforms, the Union Budget 2025 announced measures to boost the EV sector by balancing supply and demand incentives. Customs duty exemptions on lithium-ion battery scrap and critical minerals such as lead and copper aim to secure raw materials and generate employment, it added.

This regulatory reset is expected to accelerate investment flows, promote EV adoption, and drive the next wave of Indo-Japan collaboration in clean mobility and advanced manufacturing, Grant Thornton Bharat Partner, Auto & EV Industry Leader, Saket Mehra said.

"As we navigate the intersection of regulatory transformation and global collaboration, we are poised to unlock even greater opportunities within the Indian automotive sector," Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary General, Suguna Ramamoorthy said.

There is significant partnership between India and Japan in the automotive sector, particularly in the realms of hybrid and electric vehicles, and high-precision components. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) serves as a crucial catalyst for collaboration, joint research and development, she noted.

Car exports from India to Japan reached USD 616.45 million in the first nine months of FY2025, with auto component exports amounting to USD 171.72 million in 2024, Ramamoorthy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Motors

Tata Motors PV shares fall 4.8% on JLR volume drop and margin cut

Cars

What are CAFE norms and why are small carmakers worried about them?

small cars, auto sector

15 'no', 2 'yes' votes: CAFE relief for small cars leaves industry dividedpremium

Ola Electric

Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Festivals, GST rate rejig spur October passenger vehicle dispatches

Topics : GST Revamp GST rate cuts Japan Automakers India auto MNCs EV market India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon