Automaker Kia India sales fall by 5% to 21,501 units in March 2023

Automaker Kia India on Saturday said its sales wholesales declined by 5 per cent to 21,501 units last month, as compared to 22,622 units in March 2022.

The company dispatched 8,677 units of Sonet, 6,554 units of Seltos, and 6,102 units of Carnival last month to dealers.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the automaker sold 2,69,229 units, a growth of 44 per cent over 1,86,787 units in 2021-22.

"Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning the Indian market and new-age customers alike.

"With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.