Auto makers raise production as strong dispatches, exports power FY27 start

India’s automobile industry opened FY27 on a strong note in April, with automakers sharply stepping up production and exports amid robust domestic demand across passenger vehicles (PV), two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The gap between production and dispatch growth in key segments also pointed to inventory normalisation and improving production planning after a slower FY26 base.

Total automobile production across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles rose 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 2.92 million units in April, while domestic dispatches increased 27.9 per cent to 2.31 million units. Exports grew an even stronger 38 per cent to 628,128 units during the month.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), PV dispatches rose 25.4 per cent to a record 437,312 units in April. Two-wheeler dispatches increased 28.4 per cent to 1.87 million units, while three-wheeler sales rose 32.8 per cent to 65,668 units.

“Continuing with the momentum of the second half of FY2025-26, the first month of FY2026-27 posted high double-digit growth in PVs, three-wheelers and two-wheelers,” Siam Director General Rajesh Menon said.

The April data also pointed to improving production planning and inventory normalisation, particularly in PVs, where domestic dispatches outpaced production growth after a slower FY26 base. In Siam’s detailed charts, which exclude Tata Motors from the segment-wise break-up, PV production rose 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y, while domestic dispatches increased 24.6 per cent.

The data further showed a strong recovery in export demand, led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Total two-wheeler exports rose 38.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 509,199 units, while three-wheeler exports surged 84 per cent to 50,655 units. PV exports, by comparison, rose a relatively moderate 13.3 per cent to 67,308 units.

Among automakers, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic PV sales rose to 187,704 units in April from 138,704 units a year earlier, while Mahindra & Mahindra’s PV dispatches increased to 56,331 units from 52,330 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s domestic sales rose to 30,156 units from 24,789 units.

Two-wheeler makers also reported strong momentum. Hero MotoCorp’s domestic dispatches nearly doubled Y-o-Y to 532,433 units from 288,524 units, while Royal Enfield crossed the one lakh monthly mark, with domestic motorcycle sales of 104,129 units in April.

Export-oriented manufacturers saw particularly strong gains. Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle exports rose sharply to 229,326 units in April from 129,322 units a year earlier, reflecting improving demand in overseas markets.

Siam, however, cautioned that rising commodity prices linked to disruptions in West Asia could pose challenges going forward, even as underlying demand conditions remain healthy.

Utility vehicles, premium motorcycles and electric scooters continued to power India’s automobile demand in April, highlighting the industry’s ongoing premiumisation trend even as mass-market categories posted strong growth.

Utility vehicle domestic dispatches rose 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 244,280 units in April, accounting for nearly two-thirds of PV volumes in Siam’s detailed charts. Compact and mid-sized SUVs remained the key growth drivers, led by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia.

Maruti Suzuki’s utility vehicle sales rose to 77,892 units from 59,022 units a year earlier, while Mahindra dispatched 56,331 utility vehicles during the month. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s utility vehicle sales increased to 26,597 units from 20,449 units.

Premium motorcycles also maintained strong momentum. Royal Enfield’s domestic motorcycle dispatches crossed the one lakh mark at 104,129 units in April, compared with 76,002 units a year earlier. Higher engine-capacity motorcycle segments above 200cc also recorded strong growth across brands including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp.

Electric scooters continued to scale up rapidly. Domestic sales in the higher-powered electric scooter category rose to 112,176 units from 68,439 units a year earlier, led by Ather Energy, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.