Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Carmakers expect festive period to improve sales, overall buyer sentiment

Carmakers expect festive period to improve sales, overall buyer sentiment

Auto industry firms are seeking robust performance in the ongoing festive period to lift overall buyer sentiment and set tone for the rest of the year amid slowing demand

Car Loan, Family, Loan

Everybody is looking forward to the festive seasons, especially from the auto industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto industry players are eyeing robust performance in the ongoing festive period to lift overall consumer sentiment and set the tone for the rest of the year amid slowing demand.

The festive season usually commences with Onam and ends with Diwali every year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kia India National Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar told PTI that the last 3-4 months were not good for the industry as sales declined compared to the same period last year.

"With pent-up demand of the last few months there and government investment starting to flow in, we feel things should start improving from here onwards," he noted.

 

Brar said the booking momentum in September was good, which is a strong indication for October.

"And this time, all festivals are in October..we expect about 5-10 per cent sales growth during the period as compared to last year," he added.

More From This Section

MG Motor

Carmakers don't plan price changes to China-made EVs after EU backs tariffs

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW, MINI record 10% sales growth at 10,556 units during Jan-Sep period

Mr. Gwanggu Lee - MD & CEO, Kia India

Auto industry has to be 'well balanced' on EV investments: Kia India CEO

Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX sets record with 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes

Martin Daum

Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

Brar said that in the January-April period, the passenger vehicle industry witnessed a growth of 7 per cent, but in May-September, there was a dip of about 2-3 per cent, leading to the buildup of inventory.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said the entire industry is looking at the festive season to bring some cheer after witnessing tough three months.

"I think it has been a challenging period. The festive period will define the quarter, and the third quarter will define what happens in the remaining part of the year," he said.

Everybody is looking forward to the festive seasons, especially from the industry, he added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said the company is witnessing enhanced footfalls and enquiries.

"Key to meeting this rising demand has been our strategic operational improvements, such as the introduction of a third shift. This has significantly optimised our supply chain, particularly for high-demand models like the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, where waiting periods have been reduced," he said.

Additionally, there is a clear shift in sentiment, with an increasing embrace of eco-friendly technologies, not only in urban areas but also in Tier II and Tier III markets, Manohar said.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee said the company is trying to increase its sales by bringing in some limited edition models.

He noted that during Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami, the company witnessed good traction in sales and has been able to generate volumes as per the business requirements.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said in its monthly sales statement that registrations have picked up pace towards the end of the month (September), which augurs well for the festive period ahead.

"We remain focused on driving up consumer preference for our exciting range of vehicles while maintaining the health of our dealer network," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumelectric cars, EV, electric vehicle

China's loss may be Indian companies' gain in electric vehicle race

Premiumcars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automobiles, auto component companies score low on PLI scheme in FY24

Tesla Model S

Tesla misses forecasts for third-quarter deliveries on stiff competition

Premiumcar sale

Carmakers expand dealerships to boost sales: Do they have right products?

car sales

From Maruti to Tata, auto firms prune sales to dealers over low demand

Topics : automobile manufacturer automobile industry automobile sales Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon