MP Tourism, Royal Enfield begin two-year partnership for adventure tourism

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Royal Enfield have formally begun a two-year strategic partnership aimed at promoting experience-led and responsible tourism and developing new adventure tourism experiences across the state.

Marking the beginning of the partnership for 2026–2028, a 1,520-km, 10-day motorcycle expedition was flagged off from Bhopal on Thursday by Abhay Arvind Bedekar, additional managing director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The expedition will take 22 riders through Pachmarhi, Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna, offering them an immersive experience of Madhya Pradesh’s natural landscapes, forests, heritage and local culture.

Joint director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Santosh Srivastava, and director, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Amitabh Pandey, along with senior officials from the tourism board and Royal Enfield, were also present at the flag-off.

Partnership to develop new motorcycle tourism routes

Under the two-year partnership, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Royal Enfield will work on developing curated motorcycle routes across the state, with a focus on off-road trails, heritage rides and scenic landscapes.

The initiative seeks to connect established tourism destinations with lesser-explored and remote attractions, while creating opportunities for local employment and livelihoods. It will also promote awareness of environmental conservation and the preservation of local culture.

Riders from nine states and France

The expedition has brought together 22 riders from nine states — Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala — as well as France.

Among the participants is 55-year-old Fabienne Christine Janine Dupuis from Paris, France. She expressed enthusiasm about experiencing Madhya Pradesh’s natural and wildlife destinations up close on a motorcycle.

From Pachmarhi to Panna

The expedition, being held from October 1 to 10, will begin and conclude in Bhopal, covering Pachmarhi, Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna along the way. Riding Royal Enfield bikes, participants will explore the state’s mountainous, forested and offbeat routes.

The expedition will conclude with a special ceremony at the seventh Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2026 in Bhopal.