Hyundai India to launch localised mass-market SUV on dedicated EV platform

Hyundai Motor India Ltd plans to soon launch a localised mass-market SUV built on a dedicated EV platform, the company said on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) current EV portfolio comprises the IONIQ 5 and the CRETA Electric, it stated.

The auto maker is preparing its sales and service network ahead of the launch, and training its dealer workforce to be EV-ready. It has also inaugurated 120 kW DC fast-charging stations in New Delhi on World EV Day 2026.

HMIL also plans to expand its EV-ready sales and service network to 820 touchpoints and 650 workshops by the end of FY27.

The company said it plans to train an additional over 7,000 sales personnel and more than 5,000 service personnel for EV (electric vehicle) sales, maintenance and repair by the end of FY27.

It has trained over 10,000 sales personnel till date to support customers through their electric mobility journey. HMIL currently has over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel available for EV maintenance and repair across HMIL EV service touchpoints.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialised infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding".