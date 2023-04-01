close

Hyundai March sales up 11%; records highest ever dispatches in FY23

Domestic dispatches in March 2023 rose 13 per cent to 50,600 units as compared with 44,600 units a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Saturday logged 11 per cent increase in wholesales at 61,500 units last month as compared with 55,287 units in March 2022.

Domestic dispatches in March 2023 rose 13 per cent to 50,600 units as compared with 44,600 units a year ago.

Exports rose to 10,900 units from 10,687 vehicles in the same period a year ago.

Total sales in last fiscal year stood at 7,20,565 units, up 18 per cent from 6,10,760 units in 2021-22.

It is the company's highest-ever sales in a financial year since commencing operations in the country.

Domestic dispatches last month rose to 5,67,546 units from 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Exports were higher 18 per cent year-on- year to 1,53, 019 vehicles.

"FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced seven segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai Tucson, new Venue, Venue N Line, all electric IONIQ 5, new Grand i10 NIOS, new AURA and the all-new Verna catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst new-age Indian customers," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Despite global headwinds, the company sees momentum in the Indian auto industry to continue, he added.

Topics : Hyundai Motor India | Car sales | automobile industry

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

