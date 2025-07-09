Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's lithium-ion battery demand to reach 115 GWh by 2030: ICEA

India's lithium-ion battery demand to reach 115 GWh by 2030: ICEA

EVs to drive India's lithium-ion battery demand to 115 GWh by 2030, ICEA report says, warning of $5 bn import exposure and underutilised recycling capacity

Electric Vehicles

To address this problem, the report suggested that increasing domestic cell manufacturing capacity would help generate enough demand for recycled output. | File Image: Electric Vehicles

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to reach 115 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030, with battery consumption from electric vehicles (EVs) projected to grow at a 48 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and Accenture said in a report.
 
Demand for lithium-ion batteries from consumer electronics is expected to grow at 3 per cent CAGR, while demand from stationary storage devices is projected to grow at 14 per cent during the next five years, the report said. 
   
“With the rise in this demand, India faces challenges such as a rising import bill and environmental impact due to the disposal of end-of-life (EoL) LiBs,” the report noted, adding that the country currently lacks lithium-ion cell pack manufacturing capabilities and mining infrastructure, making it heavily reliant on imports.
 
Further, demand for critical battery-active materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese is estimated to reach 250 kilotonnes by 2030, translating into an import exposure of more than $5 billion, the report said.

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, July 9: Ola, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech

Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of two more models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal topped up collateral as shares tumbled

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

From warehouses to local stores: Ola Electric shifts gear amid row

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric rolls out first Roadster X bike from Tamil Nadu plant

 
“India’s LiB (lithium-ion battery) recycling ecosystem is confronted with substantial supply and demand challenges, resulting in the underutilisation of domestic recycling capacity and discouraging investments in potential new expansions. Currently, the mechanical and hydrometallurgy recycling plants, in most cases, are operating at ₹30–35 per cent average utilisation levels,” the report said.
 
To address this problem, the report suggested that increasing domestic cell manufacturing capacity would help generate enough demand for recycled output.
 
“This creates a domestic market for recyclers and promotes further investments and expansion, as seen in China and South Korea, where the development of hydrometallurgy recycling happened post-development of domestic cell manufacturing,” the report noted.

More From This Section

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

India's electric vehicle sales surged in June; slow start for e2Ws: Fada

The state-of-the-art research and development hub is poised to serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of green hydrogen technology and its ecosystem.

Hyundai Motor India and IIT-M team up to fuel H2 technology dreams

rare earth magnets

Rare-earth magnet crisis a wake-up call for auto parts makers: Acma

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' global wholesales fall 9% in Q1, led by JLR and PV segments

PremiumElectric Vehicles

Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Electric vehicles sales Lithium battery lithium lithium ion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon