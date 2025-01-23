Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India Ratings maintains neutral outlook for auto ancillaries in FY26

India Ratings maintains neutral outlook for auto ancillaries in FY26

Despite these challenges, Ind-Ra expects several factors to help sustain margins in the auto ancillary sector

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a neutral outlook for the auto ancillary sector for FY26, projecting revenue growth of 8-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
 
This growth is expected to be driven by several factors, including premiumisation, increasing electric vehicle penetration and rising global OEM investments in India.
 
However, the outlook for the sector is not without its challenges as muted exports, particularly from Europe, and a moderation in domestic sales growth (except for two-wheelers) could impact profitability.
 
Despite these challenges, Ind-Ra expects several factors to help sustain margins in the auto ancillary sector. Such factors include steady replacement market demand, as the demand for replacement parts from the domestic market is expected to remain steady, providing a buffer against any slowdown in new vehicle sales.
   
Improved operating leverage as auto ancillary companies are ramping up production to meet growing demand, they are expected to benefit from economies of scale and improved operating leverage.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Broad-based corporate capex recovery unlikely in FY26: India Ratings

A reading of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2024 gives the impression that bank balance sheets are strong enough to withstand shocks. Lowest impairments in a decade, robust earnings and strong buffers have raised comfort levels. Governo

Banks' profitability at inflexion point, to moderate in FY26: India Ratings

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Oil and gas demand likely to remain strong in FY26: India Ratings

Loan

Unsecured business loans showing early signs of stress: India Ratings

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Time for fintech NBFCs to revisit business models, says India Ratings

 
With supply chain constraints easing, raw material prices are expected to remain stable, helping to control production costs. Auto ancillary companies that are investing in the development of advanced EV-related components are expected to be well-positioned for future growth.
 
The trend of consumers opting for premium vehicles with more features is also likely to continue, leading to a higher demand for auto ancillary components. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will create new opportunities for auto ancillary companies to develop and supply EV-specific components.
 
As global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) look to diversify their supply chains away from China, India is emerging as a key destination for investment. This is expected to benefit Indian auto ancillary companies by increasing demand for their products.
 

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across models from Feb 1

Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Maruti to Mercedes: Top 10 sedans revealed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

Multiple launches prove EVs sole alternative for decarbonisation: Merc

Premiumcar sale

Sales boost for auto dealers as deal with Meta helps digitisation: Report

used cars

AI, reels, WhatsApp drive customer engagement for auto dealership: Report

Topics : India Ratings India Ratings & Research Ind-Ra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon