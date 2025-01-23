Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across models from Feb 1

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across models from Feb 1

The company's popular model Wagon-R price will go by up to Rs 15,000 while that of Swift by Rs 5,000. SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara will see price hikes by up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

The company, currently, sells a range of vehicles from entry-level Alto K-10, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh, to Invicto at Rs 28.92 lakh. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models from February 1 to partially offset the rise in input costs.

Due to rising input costs and operational expenses, the company plans to increase car prices, starting February 1, 2025, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. 

"While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market," it added.

 

Under the revised prices, the company's compact car Celerio will see an increase in ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 32,500, while that of premium model lnvicto by up to Rs 30,000.

The company's popular model Wagon-R price will go by up to Rs 15,000 while that of Swift by Rs 5,000. SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara will see price hikes by up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Also Read

PremiumSuzuki

E2w space has matured, our entry not late: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Japan

Maruti plans to drive in small EVs after eVitara preview at Mobility Expo

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki stock hits 12-week high; rallies nearly 4% on healthy outlook

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Nifty Auto on slippery ground; 13 out of 15 stocks trade below 200-DMA

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Eicher Motors to Maruti Suzuki: Auto stocks race on December sales boost

Entry-level small cars Alto K10 prices will rise by up to Rs 19,500 and that of S-Presso by up to Rs 5,000, the filing said.

Premium compact model Baleno's price will go up by up to Rs 9,000, compact SUV Fronx by up to Rs 5,500, and that of compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 10,000, it added.

The company, currently, sells a range of vehicles from entry-level Alto K-10, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 lakh, to Invicto at Rs 28.92 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Maruti to Mercedes: Top 10 sedans revealed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

Multiple launches prove EVs sole alternative for decarbonisation: Merc

Premiumcar sale

Sales boost for auto dealers as deal with Meta helps digitisation: Report

used cars

AI, reels, WhatsApp drive customer engagement for auto dealership: Report

India Auto Expo

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: List of top 5 SUVs showcased, launched in India

Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Swift

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon