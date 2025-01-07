Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' profitability at inflexion point, to moderate in FY26: India Ratings

Banks' profitability at inflexion point, to moderate in FY26: India Ratings

The rating agency said in a release that banks' rapid improvement in financial metrics seen over financial years 2021 to 2024 is likely to have peaked and will see an "inflexion point" in 2024-25

A reading of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2024 gives the impression that bank balance sheets are strong enough to withstand shocks. Lowest impairments in a decade, robust earnings and strong buffers have raised comfort levels. Governo

Indian banks had witnessed a sharp surge in growth of personal loans and credit card outstanding after the Covid-19 pandemic. | Representative Picture

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian banks' profitability is at an inflexion point and is likely to moderate in 2025-26, hurt by higher delinquencies in unsecured loans and increased credit costs, India Ratings said on Tuesday.

The rating agency said in a release that banks' rapid improvement in financial metrics seen over financial years 2021 to 2024 is likely to have peaked and will see an "inflexion point" in 2024-25. 

India Ratings has observed an increase in delinquencies in specific segments, such as personal loans, credit cards, and microfinance, that will weigh on banks' profits, it said.

 

"This rise in delinquencies appears to be driven by a combination of self-employed individuals, those with informal or semi-formal income sources, and younger populations," it added.

Indian banks had witnessed a sharp surge in growth of personal loans and credit card outstanding after the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, which had eroded borrowers' incomes.

Also Read

RBI

RBI releases master direction on reporting of customers credit information

stock trading

Muted deposit and credit growth sends PSB stocks into a tailspin

Baanknet

DFS Secy launches 'Baanknet' portal as a one-stop property e-auction hub

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% to Rs 1.82 trillion

bank banks banking

Looking ahead: Slowing credit growth, margin pressure await banks in 2025

Concerned about the risk of bad loans, the Reserve Bank of India in late 2023, imposed higher capital requirements for banks on personal loans and credit cards, which is now translating into slower growth in these segments.

Banks' credit growth has lost some steam, largely due to the base effect and the regulatory changes, India Ratings said, cutting its credit growth forecast for 2024-25 to around 13.5 per cent from 15 per cent earlier.

It expects banks' loan growth to be in the range of 13-13.5 per cent and deposit growth at 12-13 per cent in 2025-26, amid high competition among lenders for garnering low-cost current account savings and account deposits.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFC) are also likely to see a slowdown in loan growth, and credit costs and margin pressure in 2025-26, India Ratings said.

"Profitability pressure (on NBFCs) could intensify due to the ongoing rise in the credit cost for the sector because of borrower over-leveraging and slowdown in credit growth," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NBFCs, Banks

Flat benchmark yields to weigh on banks' treasury gains in Q3FY25

Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Sarma pushes banks to shed funding unease over projects in Assam

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

HDFC Bank clocks 3% rise in loan growth in Q3, IDBI sees 18% growth

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda to UCO Bank: Loan growth of banks picks up pace in Q3

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI clears National, Cosmos Co-operative Bank merger, effective January 6

Topics : Banking sector Banks cost cutting India Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon