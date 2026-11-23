JSW Group's passenger vehicle arm JSW Motors on Monday said it has signed an MoU with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for a strategic technical collaboration to jointly design, validate and localise new energy vehicles.

The MoU aims to establish robust technical baselines, advance vehicle and system-level development, strengthen validation and regulatory readiness, and develop technologies and capabilities suited to Indian operating conditions, the automaker said in a press release.

The areas of collaboration include establishing vehicle engineering and technical baselines, testing, validation and performance assessment, ADAS development and validation, battery systems engineering and validation, and homologation and regulatory certification.

"At JSW Motors, our ambition is not just to manufacture vehicles, but to build a world-class Indian automobile company with strong indigenous engineering capabilities. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of next-generation mobility solutions designed for Indian conditions and competitive with the best in the world," said JSW Motors CEO Ranjan Nayak.

The automaker is preparing to debut in the Indian passenger vehicle industry with an SUV on December 3. The vehicle will be manufactured at its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, facility.

JSW Motors recently announced partnerships with design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi to set up an engineering hub in Pune to support the development of mobility solutions, and with KPIT Technologies to build the software and digital backbone for a new energy-vehicle portfolio.