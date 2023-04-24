Maruti Fronx prices revealed, a better buy than Baleno, Brezza? See details

Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Fronx will be available in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The Fronx will be available in both monotone and dual-tone colour combinations. The country's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has finally announced the price details of its latest, Baleno-based compact SUV, Fronx. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been priced betweenand(ex-showroom Delhi).

Engine and transmission

Maruti offers the Fronx with two engine options. First is its naturally aspirated 1.2-litre dualjet petrol unit offering a power of 90 PS and torque output of 113 Nm. Maruti offers the same engine with its best-seller premium hatchback, Baleno. The engine comes mated with a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).

100 PS and 148 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol engine comes with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.



The second offering is Suzuki's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol booster jet engine that produces 100 PS and 148 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol engine comes with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

1.0-litre MT: 21.5kmpl Maruti Suzuki is known for its refined engines and the optimum mileage they offer. Fronx's engines are no different and claim to offer more kilometres for every litre of fuel.

1.0-litre AT: 20.1kmpl

1.2-litre MT: 21.79kmpl

1.2-litre AMT: 22.89kmpl

22.89kmpl







Good-to-have features The Fronx comes with all the latest features that the segment has to offer. It gets a nine-inch infotainment system that comes with the convenience of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.





Safety In addition to that, Fronx also sports the much-discussed heads-up display feature that was added to its sibling Baleno when its update was launched last year. The top variants of the Fronx offer good-to-have features like cruise control, automatic climate control and wireless phone charging. These features can enhance the ownership experience.





Cars already in the segment Fronx offers upto six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child mounts, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) to enhance the safety of its passengers.

Fronx's launch comes as Maruti attempts to broaden its SUV line-up, given the consumer preference for the body type in the country. The Fronx has been launched into a segment where it will meet solid competition from the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger, among others.

