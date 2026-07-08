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Maruti Suzuki commissions 1 MWh battery storage system at Kharkhoda plant

As a pilot initiative, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been integrated into the Kharkhoda facility's internal electricity distribution network, Maruti Suzuki India said

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki share price, Nifty Auto, passenger vehicle sales, PV growth, SUV demand, entry-level cars, auto stocks, Kharkhoda plant, market share gains, Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Research, rural demand, El Nino impact, aut

In 2025, the company had installed a 20 MWp solar power project at the Kharkhoda facility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced the commissioning of a 1 MWh battery energy storage system at its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

As a pilot initiative, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has been integrated into the Kharkhoda facility's internal electricity distribution network, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

In 2025, the company had installed a 20 MWp solar power project at the Kharkhoda facility.

However, solar power generated during facility holidays could not be utilised due to the absence of demand, it added.

A BESS addresses this challenge by storing excess electricity generated during low-demand periods or facility holidays and making it available when required, the company said.

 

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In addition, the BESS will help improve grid stability, Maruti Suzuki added.

Stating that the company is strongly aligned with India's focus on building self-reliant energy ecosystems, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said introduction of BESS at its Kharkhoda facility is part of these continued efforts.

"With a lifecycle of about 15 years, BESS will help to reduce nearly 54 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually," he added.

Going forward, Takeuchi said, "Our production volumes will increase from current levels. Despite this, we remain committed to lower Scope 1 & 2 emissions not only in terms of CO2 intensity but also in absolute CO2 emission in manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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