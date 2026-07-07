India's EV penetration tops 12% for first time in June, led by e2Ws

India's electric vehicle (EV) market accounted for more than 12 per cent of overall vehicle retail sales for the first time in June 2026, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

This was driven by strong demand across segments, with electric two-wheelers recording double-digit market penetration of 10.6 per cent, signalling that mass-market adoption is gaining pace.

Overall EV retail sales rose nearly 63 per cent year-on-year to a record 306,220 units in June, making it the highest monthly EV retail volume recorded by FADA.

Electric passenger vehicles and electric commercial vehicles also registered their best-ever monthly retail sales, at 31,823 units and 3,214 units, respectively, while electric three-wheelers continued to dominate with 77,448 units and penetration of more than 64 per cent.

The electric two-wheeler segment remained the largest contributor to overall EV sales, with retail volumes rising nearly 75 per cent year-on-year to 193,735 units. Legacy manufacturers continued to strengthen their hold on the market.

TVS Motor Company retained its leadership in the electric two-wheeler retail market with sales of 47,064 units in June, up 76.05 per cent from a year earlier. Bajaj Auto followed with 43,306 units, registering an 80.54 per cent increase, while Ather Energy nearly doubled its retail sales to 31,230 units, up 95 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp emerged as the fastest-growing major player, with electric two-wheeler retail sales jumping 175.51 per cent year-on-year to 21,820 units. In contrast, Ola Electric continued to lose ground, with retail sales declining 21.97 per cent to 16,150 units during the month.

Commenting on the performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said June was a defining month in India's mobility transition, with growth witnessed across all EV segments rather than being concentrated in a single category. He said the industry was seeing a broader shift as electrification moved from the margins to the mainstream, supported by improving affordability, a growing charging ecosystem and expanding product choices.

According to FADA, the evolving market reflects the increasing participation of established automobile manufacturers in the EV space, alongside new domestic and global entrants, reinforcing India's position as a priority market for electric mobility. The industry body said rising consumer confidence, improving economics and wider model availability are expected to sustain the momentum in the coming months.