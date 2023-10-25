close
New Renault Duster to get three engine options; global debut on Nov 29

The new Duster will likely be launched in the Indian market by 2025. Along with the 5-seater Duster, Renault is planning to launch a 7-seater version of the car which will be called "Bigster"

Renault India to bring mass segment EV in 2 years

Renault (Representative image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Renault's sister brand, Dacia is planning to unveil its all-new Duster SUV on November 29 in Portugal, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. The new Duster will be launched under the Renault brand in countries like India. The likely launch of the new Duster will be done by 2025.


New Renault Duster: Updated design, multiple engine options

The new Duster will come with three petrol engine options, which will include the entry-level engine producing 120hp, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 140hp capacity, and a 170hp 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine which can operate on flex-fuel, the ACI report said. Duster's 170 hp turbo-petrol engine will make it the most powerful Duster to ever go on sale.


New Renault Duster: Updated, rugged, boxy design language

The new Duster will get a very distinct look from its predecessor. The spy shots suggest that the vehicle will have a boxy design, giving it a more rugged and imposing presence on the road. It will be built on Renault-Nissan's CMF-B modular platform.


Three-row Duster, the Bigster also on cards

Along with the five-seater Duster, Renault is also planning to launch a seven-seater version of the vehicle, which will be called "Bigster", Autocar India reported citing its sources. The Bigster will be launched globally next year.


Renault Duster launch in India

The new Duster is likely to be launched in the Indian market by 2025. Launched on July 4, 2012, the five-seater Duster introduced the Indian car market to the midsize SUV segment. It was the first midsize SUV in the country and became an instant hit among Indian car buyers. However, since its first launch, the SUV market in India has evolved manifolds in the last decade. The new Duster will have to outrun formidable names like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, among others.

Topics : Renault India Renault India product launch Renault Duster compact sedan segment BS Web Reports SUV SUVs Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Volkswagen India Skoda Auto

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

