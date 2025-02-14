Business Standard

Rapido to launch 'pink' bikes in Karnataka, creating 25,000 jobs for women

Ride-hailing service provider Rapido is set to roll out its new fleet of 'Pink Rapido' bikes in Karnataka -- all driven by women, for women -- by the end of this year.

Ride-hailing service provider Rapido is set to roll out its new fleet of 'Pink Rapido' bikes in Karnataka -- all driven by women, for women -- by the end of this year.

The company's co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, revealed this ambitious plan while answering a query at the 'Global Investment Summit' on Friday here.

"Our goal is to provide 25,000 job opportunities for women by introducing women captains on Rapido bikes. If a woman can safely travel with an unknown driver, reaching her destination with ease, it can be considered our success," Guntupalli said.

He emphasised that the initiative is not just about creating jobs, but about offering women a safe and empowering work environment. "We have implemented several safety measures to ensure a secure ride experience. Even women without advanced education or skills are finding opportunities in nearby towns, which is a matter of pride for us. Around 35 per cent of our workforce comes from smaller cities and towns," he added.

 

Guntupalli also shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs: "One individual can spark change, but together, we can create a transformative revolutionary shift. Keep moving forward and the doors of opportunity will keep opening."

Radhika Gupta, MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, highlighted the importance of creating value through entrepreneurship. "Business is about solving problems and improving lives. Young people must seize every opportunity and use it to create meaningful change. The state is heading towards a $1 trillion economy, opening up abundant opportunities," she said.

Gupta also shared a piece of investment wisdom: "Treat SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) like a "sweetheart in your purse". It's only meaningful in the long run -- a sweet investment for your future."

On preparing for exams, Guntupalli's advice was clear: "Plan well, study wisely, and get plenty of rest. When results arrive, remember, another exam is always waiting."

Madan Padaki, social entrepreneur and president of TiE Bengaluru, concluded: "The drive to build businesses is everywhere in this state, not just Bengaluru but every city and village. Indian entrepreneurs are focused on improving human lives and not just after money.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

