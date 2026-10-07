Rural auto demand shows no signs of slowing despite weak monsoon rains

Rural automobile demand is showing no signs of slowing despite the weakest monsoon in over a decade, with a growing base of small businesses and more diversified rural incomes helping sustain vehicle purchases beyond farm-linked activity, industry executives and analysts said.

Retail data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) show rural vehicle sales rose 32.69 per cent year-on-year in September, ahead of the 30.93 per cent growth in urban markets. The strength was particularly visible in commercial vehicles (CVs) and three-wheelers, pointing to demand from transportation and other non-farm activities. Rural CV sales rose 40.44 per cent, compared with 35.15 per cent in urban markets, while three-wheeler sales grew 40.09 per cent against 4.71 per cent in urban areas.

The resilience comes despite the southwest monsoon ending 12.6 per cent below normal, its weakest since 2015. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cumulative rainfall during June–September stood at 759.4 mm against the long-period average of 868.6 mm. The deficit was uneven, however, with rainfall over the monsoon core zone, which covers much of India’s rain-fed agricultural regions, 6 per cent below normal.

FADA president Sai Giridhar said the emergence of smaller transport businesses in rural areas was helping support automobile demand, with such activity earlier concentrated more in cities. The trend, he said, suggested that rural demand was not dependent solely on farm income.

“Otherwise, one week of monsoon and everything would have gone for a six,” Giridhar said, highlighting the resilience of demand despite uneven rainfall.

Two-wheelers and passenger vehicles also showed broad-based rural strength. Rural two-wheeler sales rose 33.11 per cent and passenger vehicle sales 32.09 per cent year-on-year, compared with 33.06 per cent and 32.11 per cent, respectively, in urban markets.

Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings, similarly said rural auto demand was becoming more diversified, with vehicle categories other than tractors drawing support from a wider range of rural economic activity. This provides some cushion to demand, she said, although rural consumption remains linked to farm incomes.

Tractors remain more sensitive to agricultural conditions. Tractor sales fell 12.58 per cent month-on-month in September, with rural volumes declining 13.27 per cent. However, rural tractor sales were still 15.56 per cent higher year-on-year, showing that weak sequential demand has not translated into an outright deterioration in the rural market.

Saket Mehra, partner and auto and EV industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the divergence between tractors and other vehicle segments pointed to a gradual broadening of the rural demand base. While tractor sales remain closely tied to agricultural incomes and monsoon performance, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle demand is increasingly being supported by transportation, logistics, construction, services and small businesses.

“Rural consumption is no longer being driven solely by the farm economy, with non-farm income sources playing a growing role in supporting mobility and vehicle ownership,” he said.

He added that stronger financing access, road connectivity and infrastructure spending could help sustain rural auto demand, although the September growth numbers were amplified by a favourable base after purchases were deferred last year ahead of GST 2.0.

The sequential festive pickup was stronger in cities, however, with urban sales rising 6.26 per cent from August compared with 3.24 per cent in rural markets. The year-on-year numbers also benefit from a weak base, as buyers deferred purchases last year ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0 on September 22, 2025.

The near-term outlook remains positive, with 75.57 per cent of dealers expecting growth in October and 78.28 per cent expecting growth during October–December. However, FADA has flagged rainfall-deficient pockets, price increases and a high base as risks.