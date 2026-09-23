What borrowers can do if a lender forcibly repossesses a financed vehicle

A truck owner whose financed vehicle was forcibly repossessed and sold without due process was awarded ₹10 lakh by the Supreme Court (SC) in its September 16, 2026, judgment in Hari Dutta Sharma v State of Uttar Pradesh & Others. The court also criticised the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to ensure effective implementation of its recovery guidelines. What should borrowers check when a lender takes their vehicle, particularly without their knowledge?

When does repossession begin

One missed instalment generally does not trigger repossession. “Sustained default, often around three consecutive unpaid instalments, is a common trigger in practice,” says Anshuman Panwar, co-founder, Creditas Solutions.

The trigger for repossession is described in the lender’s board-approved collections policy and the loan agreement.

Watch out for notices

As an account slips into delinquency, the lender first issues a loan recall notice with a definite timeline to regularise or close the loan.

If that does not resolve the default, a pre-repossession notice may follow. The agreement sets this notice period, which may be around seven days in some cases. The pre-repossession notice period begins when the relevant notice is served, rather than on the date of the last missed instalment.

“The period from the first missed payment to consideration of repossession may extend over several weeks and, in many cases, around 60 days,” says Panwar.

Ask recovery agent for proof

An agent taking possession must be able to produce the relevant documents. “The recovery agent should have a copy of the default notice, the financier’s authorisation for repossession, and proper identification,” says Rishabh Goel, chief executive officer (CEO), Credgenics.com. The agent should also acknowledge taking custody of the vehicle.

At the time of possession, the agent should prepare an inventory. “The vehicle’s condition, mileage, and personal belongings should be documented immediately in a signed panchnama,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. This should be signed by the borrower.

The agent should also create a possession record showing the date, time and place, the recovery agent who took the vehicle, and the lender’s authority for doing so. This, too, needs to be signed by the borrower.

“A signed surrender or possession document is particularly important if the financier claims voluntary surrender,” says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associate.

Was the seizure lawful?

The borrower should check whether the lender gave them a fair opportunity to regularise the account. “The notice period committed to in the loan agreement must be respected,” says Panwar.

Repossession should take place peacefully during reasonable daytime hours. “Check whether possession was obtained by force, intimidation, or without their knowledge or consent,” says Chandwani.

Use of coercion or stealth is not allowed. “Breaking compound locks, intimidating occupants, towing with passengers inside, or dangerously intercepting traffic are unlawful methods,” adds Kumar.

If the vehicle disappears

In the Supreme Court case, the borrower initially thought his vehicle had been stolen. “A borrower who is in default should seek immediate written confirmation from the financier that it took possession,” says Chandwani.

If a vehicle is forcibly or secretly removed, promptly submit a written complaint to the police, stating that you did not consent and that the identity of the people who were involved is not known. The borrower may lodge an electronic first information report (e-FIR) where the facility is available. Include the registration number, chassis, and engine numbers, the place and approximate time of removal, and the lender and loan details.

“The borrower should state clearly that they did not voluntarily surrender possession,” says Chandwani.

If the police refuse to register the complaint or act on it, keep proof of the complaint and approach a senior police authority. The borrower may also pursue the appropriate remedy before a competent magistrate.

Preserve the evidence

Keep the loan agreement, repayment records, default notices and communications with the lender. “The borrower should preserve closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, photographs of the vehicle and the damage to it during repossession, Global Positioning System (GPS) and FASTag records, toll and parking records, and witness details,” says Chandwani.

Ask the lender for the authorisation given to the agency, agent details, possession memo, photographs taken at the time of seizure, inventory, and proof of notices having been served.

“Seek the signed surrender or possession document if the financier claims voluntary surrender,” says Chandwani.

Escalate the complaint

First complain in writing to the lender’s grievance redressal officer or principal nodal officer. “If the lender rejects the complaint, addresses it inadequately, or does not reply within 30 days, the borrower may approach the RBI Integrated Ombudsman through the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal,” says Siddartha Karnani, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. The borrower can appeal the ombudsman’s award before the RBI’s appellate authority.

Act before the auction

After repossession, the lender should send a pre-sale notice giving the borrower a final chance to clear the dues. Usually, a seven-day notice is given (check the exact time allowed in the loan agreement).

If the lender has invoked the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI), the borrower may seek interim protection against sale from the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). “In a contractual repossession, the borrower may seek an injunction from the competent civil court if the facts justify it,” says Karnani.

Seek interim relief before the sale. “Reversing an auction after sale to a third party is considerably more difficult,” says Karnani.