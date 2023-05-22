Tata Motors launches CNG version of hatchback Altroz; starts at Rs 7.55 lk

Tata Motors on Monday launched the CNG version of its premium hatchback Altroz at an introductory price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

The Altroz iCNG comes in six variants priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 10.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom all-India), Tata Motors said in a statement.

It is equipped with a twin-cylinder CNG technology and comes with advanced features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier, among others.

The twin CNG cylinders are located below the luggage area with valves and pipes protected under the load floor thereby minimising the risk of potential damage, the company added.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said customers are increasingly choosing alternate fuel options with the intent of economical as well as eco-friendly drive and CNG as a fuel with its wide availability and accessibility has gained a lot of acceptance.

However, opting for a CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and to give up boot space significantly, which Tata Motors was able to address in January last year by launching the advanced iCNG technology in other models Tiago and Tigor, he added.

"With the breakthrough of the twin-cylinder CNG technology and advanced features we are expecting more personal segment buyers to strongly consider this option.

"Our multi-powertrain strategy in the Altroz portfolio today offers petrol, diesel, iturbo and iCNG, providing an array of options for the customers to choose from," Chandra said.

The Altroz iCNG will bolster Tata Motors' 'New Forever' range and continue to sustain growth momentum in passenger cars, he added.

The Altroz iCNG comes with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refueling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety.

The new offering also comes with premium features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, Tata Motors said.