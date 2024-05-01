Business Standard
Toyota's April 2024 wholesales rise 32% to 20,949 units, exports at 1,794

Toyota

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said its wholesales increased 32 per cent year on year to 20,494 units in April.
The automaker had dispatched 15,510 units to its dealers in April 2023.
The growth momentum was sustained despite a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 6 for upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety, the company said in a statement.
Last month, the company said its domestic sales accounted for 18,700 units while exports totalled to 1,794 units.
"Our product strategy resonates the strong connect with the market thanks to the diversified portfolio," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

