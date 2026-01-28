TVS Motor Company shares gain 4% on Q3 results; check key highlights inside

TVS Motor Company Share Price Today: Shares of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Shares of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company were trading higher on the bourses on Wednesday, January 28, after the company announced a 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26.

Following the announcement, the automaker’s stock rose as much as 3.80 per cent to ₹3,703.90 on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday. Although the stock trimmed some of its gains later in the session, it continued to trade in positive territory. At 2:15 PM, shares of TVS Motor Company were trading at ₹3,673.20, up 2.95 per cent on the NSE, compared with the previous close of ₹3,568 per share. A combined total of 1.5 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be worth ₹517 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE during the day.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,72,544.99 crore on the NSE.

TVS Motor Company Q3FY26 results: Key highlights

The company’s share price moved higher after it announced a 51.20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹940 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹618 crore in Q3FY25, on a standalone basis. During the quarter, operating revenue grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,476 crore, against ₹9,097 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 51 per cent to ₹1,634 crore in Q3FY26, from ₹1,081 crore in Q3FY25.

The company’s operating Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 13.1 per cent, the highest, compared with a normalised operating Ebitda margin of 12.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew 27 per cent, registering the highest-ever quarterly sales of 15.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025, as against 12.12 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024, according to the exchange filing.

During the quarter under review, EV sales grew 40 per cent, achieving highest-ever quarterly sales of 1.06 lakh units, compared with 0.76 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024.