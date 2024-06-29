Business Standard
Working on building solid-state batteries, in early stage: Ola Electric CEO

Solid-state batteries are expected to offer improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ola Electric is working on building solid-state batteries, the chief executive officer of the SoftBank Group-backed electric scooter maker said on Saturday.
 
"We are in very early stages of our experimentation on solid state batteries," said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
 
Solid-state batteries are expected to offer improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes.
 
But mass adoption has proved difficult due to constraints in raw material availability, intricate manufacturing processes and the resultant high costs.
 
Japan's Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker, is a big proponent of solid-state batteries and expects to launch them globally in the next few years.

Ola Electric Mobility Lithium battery SoftBank

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

