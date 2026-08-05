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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Tewolde Gebremariam to replace Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO & MD

Tewolde Gebremariam to replace Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO & MD

Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as MD & CEO, succeeding Campbell Wilson as the airline pursues its expansion plans

Air India

The appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India is working on expansion amid multiple external headwinds | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/ Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

He will replace Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation in April this year.

In a release, Air India said it rigorously evaluated internal as well as highly accomplished external candidates from across the world before deciding on Gebremariam.

The appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India is working on expansion amid multiple external headwinds.

Gebremariam has served as the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa's largest and most profitable airline, the release said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India CEO Ethiopian Airlines Aviation News Indian aviation Aviation

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:00 PM IST