Willie Walsh assumes charge as IndiGo CEO, succeeds Pieter Elbers

Nearly five months after former chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers stepped down following a major operational disruption at the airline, IndiGo on Monday announced that Willie Walsh has assumed charge as its new CEO.

The airline had announced Walsh's appointment in March after Elbers resigned, with Managing Director Rahul Bhatia serving as interim CEO in the meantime.

Walsh has now formally taken charge after completing his tenure as director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IndiGo said Walsh will lead the airline's overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth, strengthening operational performance, expanding its network, sharpening its commercial strategy, and improving customer experience.

Welcoming Walsh, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said the airline is entering its third decade and is poised for the next phase of growth.

"As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline's chief executive officer," Bhatia said.

He added that Walsh's global aviation experience and operational expertise would be instrumental in accelerating IndiGo's international expansion strategy and further strengthening its position on the global aviation stage.

On taking charge, Walsh said IndiGo had built "a remarkable legacy" over the past two decades and had become one of the world's largest airlines in a relatively short period.

"With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now," he said, adding that he looked forward to working with the airline's employees to build on its success and expand its global presence.

Walsh brings more than four decades of experience in the aviation industry. He began his career as a pilot at Aer Lingus before becoming the airline's chief executive in 2001. He later served as CEO of British Airways from 2005 to 2011 and then led International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of airlines including British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus, from 2011 to 2020. Most recently, he served as director general of IATA, which represents about 300 airlines accounting for over 80 per cent of global commercial air traffic.

His appointment comes as IndiGo continues to expand its international network and induct wide-body aircraft to strengthen its long-haul operations while retaining its leadership in the domestic market.