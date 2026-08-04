Airspace, supply chain issues will not derail IndiGo strategy: Willie Walsh

Airspace suspensions, global supply chain constraints affecting aircraft and component deliveries, and changing global conditions are among the major challenges facing the aviation industry, but they will not alter IndiGo’s long-term direction towards international expansion, the airline’s chief executive officer, Willie Walsh, said on Tuesday.

Walsh’s remarks, made during his first address to employees a day after assuming office, come as IndiGo has recently made some tactical retreats in its long-haul operations. Earlier this month, the airline said it had decided to return two wet-leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Norse Atlantic Airways ahead of schedule as part of changes to its long-haul fleet deployment.

“Aviation today faces evolving airspace challenges, supply chain constraints and changing global conditions, and these realities require us to remain agile, disciplined and resilient. Yet they do not change our direction. If anything, they reinforce the qualities that have always defined IndiGo — our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and delivering consistency to our customers,” Walsh said.

He asserted that the airline’s broader international growth strategy remained intact, with more long-haul destinations and the induction of widebody aircraft planned over the coming years.

“Now, what excites me even more is the opportunity before us. As new aircraft join the fleet and our international network continues to expand, IndiGo will connect India with more destinations across the world than ever before. Every new route strengthens connectivity, brings people and businesses closer together and proudly represents India on the global stage,” he said.

The Indian aviation industry has been contending with two major headwinds over the past year: airspace disruptions and supply chain bottlenecks. Indian airlines have had to reroute flights to Europe, North America and parts of West Asia since Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian carriers in April 2025, while the conflict in West Asia has further restricted available flight corridors.

The longer routings have increased flying time, fuel burn, crew and navigation costs, reduced aircraft utilisation, and put Indian carriers at a disadvantage against foreign airlines that can continue using Pakistani airspace.

At the same time, global supply chain disruptions have delayed aircraft deliveries by Airbus and Boeing and slowed the availability of engines and spare parts. Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan (GTF) engine issues have also constrained capacity at IndiGo by keeping part of its Airbus A320neo-family fleet out of service at various points.

Walsh also outlined his leadership approach, saying he intended to spend the coming weeks and months meeting employees across airports, stations, engineering facilities and offices.

“I want to hear your experiences, I want to understand your challenges and I want to learn from the people who make IndiGo what it is today. Leadership begins with listening, and I’m here to listen and learn from all of you,” he said.

The remarks assume significance as Walsh takes charge nearly eight months after IndiGo’s widespread operational disruption in December last year, which led to flight delays and cancellations across the network and drew regulatory scrutiny. They also come about three months after former chief executive officer Pieter Elbers stepped down with immediate effect, paving the way for Walsh’s appointment.

Looking ahead, Walsh said IndiGo’s growth story was only beginning.

“As new aircraft join the fleet and our international network continues to expand, IndiGo will connect India with more destinations across the world than ever before. Every new route strengthens connectivity, brings people and businesses closer together and proudly represents India on the global stage,” he said.

Walsh, who previously served as director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), spent much of his address acknowledging the contribution of employees. He described IndiGo as “a truly outstanding airline”, admired globally for its scale, consistency, operational excellence, reliability and the trust it had earned from customers.

He said the airline’s success rested on a strong foundation, a clear strategy and a culture that never lost sight of the basics. While aircraft, networks and technology could be acquired or developed, he said, a strong reputation, customer trust and organisational culture were built patiently over time through thousands of decisions made well every day.

Talking about how difficult it was to build a successful airline, Walsh said: “Many have tried and few actually succeed... In the last 10 years alone, 408 airlines have failed. So, what you have achieved is absolutely remarkable. It’s an industry that demands excellence every single day, where there are no shortcuts and where success is earned through discipline, teamwork and consistency.”

Congratulating employees on IndiGo’s 20th anniversary, Walsh thanked them for their contribution to the airline’s growth and said he looked forward to working with them to shape the next phase of the carrier’s journey.