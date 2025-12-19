Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday.

In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.

The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel's report.

"We will continuously work on it," the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.

 

To a query on whether the schedule adherence of other airlines is also being monitored, the official replied in the affirmative.

This is travel season, and also coinciding with the fog season, and airlines should be operating more flights, the official said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's focus now is on three things -- resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

