Home / Industry / Aviation / News / CCI to launch inquiry into IndiGo after recent flight disruptions

CCI to launch inquiry into IndiGo after recent flight disruptions

IndiGo had grounded thousands of flights across the country after being unprepared for stricter safety norms, which came into effect in November

IndiGo crisis

Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights per day — about 2,000 domestic and 300 international | Representative Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India has decided to launch an inquiry into IndiGo airline based on information filed against the company after recent flight disruptions. A press statement issued by the commission said: “CCI has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.”
 
The two-sentence statement issued by the antitrust watchdog further added that “based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.”
 
The CCI first conducts a preliminary inquiry based on the information received and then, based on the findings, it directs the Director General’s office to start a formal investigation.
   
Section 4 of the Competition Act prohibits abuse of dominant position. The Act does not prohibit dominance itself, but exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties by the commission.
 
“Since an information has been filed, the CCI will first need to take a prima facie view on whether IndiGo’s role warrants a detailed investigation by the Director General… It will look at factors such as IndiGo’s access to airport slots, scale, and market presence, while keeping in mind the practical realities of the aviation sector, including route-level competition, high operating costs, and intense price pressure,” said Aniket Ghosh, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

IndiGo had grounded thousands of flights across the country after being unprepared for stricter safety norms, which came into effect in November. The disruptions peaked on December 5 before gradually easing.
 
IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by the airline’s inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night. IndiGo drew criticism for inadequate preparation for revised rest and duty requirements, which led to aircraft being grounded and travel plans being disrupted.
 
Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights per day — about 2,000 domestic and 300 international.
 
On December 9, the DGCA asked IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights for the entire winter season to help stabilise operations.
 
On December 10, the airline lowered its capacity and passenger unit revenue outlook for the third quarter after scaling back its winter schedule.
 

Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI IndiGo crisis Airline IndiGo

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

