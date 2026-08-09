Air India pilot's psychoactive test needs confirmation after altitude loss

The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that experienced a sudden loss of altitude during a Phuket-Delhi flight has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated a result requiring further analysis, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.

The Airbus A320, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, lost about 300 feet of altitude during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi.

A few passengers and cabin crew members reported injuries during the incident. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members.

Both flight crew members underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening following the incident, as required under standard operating procedures. The pilot-in-command's sample was sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, with the final report awaited, the ministry said in a statement.

The incident has been classified as a serious incident and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Pending completion of the investigation and testing process, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken both flight crew members off the roster. Further action will be based on the investigation findings and confirmatory test results, the ministry said.