DGCA records 889 serious technical defects in flights in 2025: Govt data

Aviation watchdog DGCA recorded 889 serious technical defects in flights compared to 692 such faults in 2024, according to official data.

The number of serious defects recorded stood at 487 and 528 in 2023 and 2022, respectively. In 2021, the count was at 514.

These figures were shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha, as part of a written reply on August 6.

The minister was responding to queries by Congress member Shyamkumar Daulat Barve.

According to Mohol, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), safety advisories, directives and other regulatory instructions to ensure safe aircraft operations.

"For monitoring compliance, DGCA has a systematic safety oversight mechanism encompassing all aircraft and airport operators.

"The safety oversight process includes regulatory audits, night surveillance, ramp inspections, spot checks and special audits. DGCA publishes the Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) on its website," he said.

According to the data, DGCA took action for safety violations related to airlines and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) in 42 cases last year, while the count was at 31 in 2024.

In 2023, the number stood at 24, and 7 and 1 in 2022 and 2021, respectively, the data showed.