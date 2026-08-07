FAA orders crack inspections for hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets

The Federal Aviation Administration this week ordered inspections for hundreds of Boeing planes, following reports of cracks in some older models.

The now-finalised rule, which was unveiled Thursday and kicks in Sept 10, applies to certain aircraft under three Boeing 737 Max models: the 737-8, 737-9 and 737-8200. The FAA estimates this covers 471 planes - and said it is using this directive to address "the unsafe condition" tied to prior reports.

So far, no cracks have been found in these specific Max models. But when proposing the rule back in November, the FAA noted it had received reports of cracks in a forward bear strap for several older, "Next-Generation" 737 planes.

Bear straps are metal sheets that reinforce areas on planes like doorways and emergency exits.

The Max jets have "a similar design and build process" to the older models, "making those airplanes susceptible to the same crack condition," the FAA wrote in November. The agency warned that the issue could "adversely affect the structural integrity of the airplane" if not addressed.

In a statement, Boeing said that it previously identified and reported this issue - and "has been working with operators on it over the past six years".

The Virginia-based aircraft maker said it sent operators inspection instructions for the affected Next Generation 737s back in 2019, and the FAA later mandated those checks in 2021. The company added that it had already expanded those inspections to Max jets - and the FAA's latest directive now similarly mandates that process.

"We support both directives and continue to support our airline customers," Boeing said in a statement.

The FAA noted Thursday that its directive also requires inspections of the fuselage skin of planes with existing repairs.

Boeing has been battered by years of safety, quality and production challenges - notably in the aftermath of two deadly crashes involving the larger Max 8 that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019, as well as a 2024 incident in which a panel flew off one its Max 9 planes operated by Alaska Airlines midflight.

Just last month, the FAA said Boeing would again be allowed to take responsibility for certifying all of its 737 Max and 787 planes.