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Akasa Air eyes 30% capacity growth in FY27 despite geopolitical risks

The airline, which has been flying for nearly four years, currently has a fleet of 39 Boeing 737 MAX planes and around 25 per cent of its capacity is deployed in international routes

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

The West Asia conflict and higher fuel prices have pushed the operational costs for airlines and some of them have temporarily cut flights | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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Akasa Air aims at 30 per cent capacity growth in the current financial year and the long term plans have not gone through any rethink amid the geopolitical uncertainties, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday.

The airline, which has been flying for nearly four years, currently has a fleet of 39 Boeing 737 MAX planes and around 25 per cent of its capacity is deployed in international routes.

In the 2025-26 fiscal, the airline's operating revenue increased 37 per cent and capacity measured through Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) rose 30 per cent.

At a briefing in the national capital, Goel said the focus is to remain well capitalised and the airline has enough cushion to tide through the current situation.

 

The West Asia conflict and higher fuel prices have pushed the operational costs for airlines and some of them have temporarily cut flights.

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According to Goel, Akasa Air aims to increase capacity by 30 per cent in this financial year and the capacity growth would be in the range of 30-40 per cent in the next 4-5 years.

"Long term plans have not gone through any rethink.. plans remain on firm footing," he said.

The airline, currently, connects 27 domestic and 7 international destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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