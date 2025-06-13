Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Ahmedabad plane crash: Life insurers speed up claim settlement for victims

Ahmedabad plane crash: Life insurers speed up claim settlement for victims

LIC, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Allianz have introduced fast-track claim processes and relaxed documentation to support families affected by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major life insurance companies, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and HDFC Life, are expediting insurance claim settlements for policyholders affected by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, to provide them financial relief.
 
Expressing grief over the deaths of on-board passengers, crew members of Air India flight AI 171, and people on the ground killed in the crash, LIC announced several concessions to mitigate hardships for the claimants of LIC policies. 
 
On Thursday, Air India’s flight AI 171, bound for Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after take-off outside the airport.
 
 
“In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of death of the policyholder due to the plane crash or any compensation paid by Central/State Government or airline authorities will be accepted as proof of death. All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out to and claims are settled expeditiously for the affected families,” LIC said.

Also Read

Air India, plane crash

DGCA orders 'enhanced' safety inspection of Air India's B787 fleet

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Will be transparent in our communication on plane crash: Tata chairman

Air India

Day after crash, DGCA orders safety checks for Air India's Boeing 787 fleet

Air India, plane crash

Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India AI-171 crash: Black box recovered from building's rooftop

 
Similarly, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has established a dedicated special claims settlement desk to prioritise the processing of death and disability claims for its customers impacted by the tragedy.
 
“To simplify the process, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has listed a minimal documentation process that nominees, legal heirs, or policyholders need to submit to process their claims. In case the death certificate is not immediately available, a certificate issued by the municipal authority or hospital will also be accepted to initiate the claim process, along with nominee KYC and bank mandate,” the company said.
 
According to HDFC Life, a claim can be initiated by nominees or legal heirs of policyholders by simply providing proof of death issued by the local government, police, or hospitals.

More From This Section

PremiumAhmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Crash likely to trigger claims up to $150 mn for insurers, reinsurers

insurance plans

US insurers to more than double AI investment in 3-5 years: Wipro report

insurers, insurance

Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.

Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Sumit Madan as MD & CEO effective Oct 1

Premiumirdai

Three months after Panda's exit, Irdai chairperson post remains vacant

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon