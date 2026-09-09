Delhi Airport opens Pier C for international flights ahead of Brics Summit

GMR Group-controlled Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport, began progressively opening Pier C at Terminal 3 from Wednesday night for smooth international flight operations ahead of the 18th Brics Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

The move will increase the airport’s annual international passenger-handling capacity by 50 per cent to 31 million passengers once the pier is fully operational, DIAL said in a press release.

Pier C was earlier used for domestic flights and was converted into an international facility as Delhi Airport sought to create more room for international traffic.

The conversion was completed earlier this year, but the pier’s opening was delayed after international traffic fell sharply because of the US-Iran conflict, which began in late February. With international traffic expected to recover, the facility was scheduled to be activated around September.

The conversion changes the configuration of Terminal 3, which has four piers.

Piers A and B were used for international operations, while Piers C and D handled domestic flights. With Pier C being shifted to international operations, T3 will have three international piers and one domestic pier.

A pier is a section extending from the main terminal building that provides aircraft parking positions and passenger boarding facilities.

DIAL said Pier C will initially facilitate international arrivals. From Thursday evening, both international arrivals and departures will be handled from the facility.

The opening is being carried out in phases after completion of the required security and operational checks and clearances.

In the April-July 2026 period, the first four months of FY27, Delhi Airport handled 19.5 million domestic passengers, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year, and 6.9 million international passengers, up 0.9 per cent.

The 18th Brics Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with Bharat Mandapam in Central Delhi as the main venue.

The summit is expected to bring leaders and senior delegations from Brics member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: List of roads to avoid, alternate routes The additional capacity is expected to give Delhi Airport greater flexibility to handle the increase in international flights and passengers during the summit.

DIAL said the preparedness plan has been carried out with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airlines, ground-handling agencies, immigration and customs authorities.

Pradeep Panicker, chief executive officer of DIAL, said the airport had undertaken extensive preparations for the arrival of international delegations and the expected increase in traffic.

“Delhi Airport is fully geared up to welcome leaders, dignitaries and international delegations arriving in the national capital for the Brics Summit. We have undertaken comprehensive preparedness measures in close coordination with all our security and operational stakeholders to ensure that the airport is able to efficiently manage the anticipated increase in international traffic while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and passenger experience,” Panicker said.

DIAL said the conversion of Pier C was undertaken as part of its broader effort to strengthen Delhi Airport’s ability to handle rising international aviation demand.

The facility will also improve Terminal 3’s ability to accommodate next-generation and wide-body aircraft, which are larger aircraft commonly used on long-haul international routes.

The airport has been trying to shift more of its Terminal 3 capacity towards international operations as international traffic has grown.

In 2025, DIAL’s expansion plans also involved shifting some domestic flights from T3 to other terminals.

Air India and Air India Express moved select domestic operations to Terminal 2 from October 26, 2025, partly because of the ongoing T3 expansion to augment international passenger capacity.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026: Who are attending, what's on agenda, and India's role Panicker said the additional facility would give the airport greater flexibility during the summit.

“The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless airport operations and a smooth experience for all passengers and visitors,” he said.

The move also forms part of DIAL’s longer-term effort to strengthen Delhi Airport as an international aviation gateway.

GMR Airports Limited said it served more than 121 million passengers across its airport assets in FY26. Its portfolio includes airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Nagpur, Bidar and Visakhapatnam in India, as well as Medan Airport in Indonesia.