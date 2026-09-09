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DGCA restricts flying activities at UP training schools during Brics summit

DGCA said the restrictions would be in force from 7 am on September 11 to 11 pm on September 13 in view of the Brics Summit-2026 being held in Delhi

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Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) operating from Uttar Pradesh will not be permitted to undertake flying activities for three days during the Brics Summit in Delhi as part of enhanced security measures, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a communication to all FTOs, the DGCA said the restrictions would be in force from 7 am on September 11 to 11 pm on September 13 in view of the Brics Summit-2026 being held in the national capital.

The order specifically states that "no aircraft including light/micro-light aircraft, hang gliders, helicopters etc. is permitted to fly even to start from any FTO" located in Uttar Pradesh during the specified period.

 

The restriction will also apply to FTOs located in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, according to the communication dated September 7.

The DGCA said the restrictions were being imposed "in view of the Brics Summit-2026" and were approved by the competent authority.

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Separately, operations of light and microlight aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and similar long-range aerial vehicles have been prohibited within a 300-km radius of Delhi during the specified period. 

The DGCA order also prohibits "operations of hang-gliders, para gliders, para-motors, aero-models, all types of drones and similar short-range aerial vehicles" within 100 km of Delhi.

The Directorate of Flying Training, in an email accompanying the communication, said the measures were being undertaken "as a precautionary security arrangement" and were intended to facilitate the "safe and smooth conduct" of the Brics Summit-2026.

It asked all concerned to extend their full cooperation and ensure strict adherence to the instructions. 

The 18th Brics Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 12:03 PM IST