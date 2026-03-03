AAI calls for fuel stock details from airports amid West Asia crisis

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed operators of all major airports in the country to share updated information on the availability of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and projected requirements for the coming week, according to aviation industry sources, amid rising tensions in West Asia.

The government-run entity's communication to major airport operators comes as the recent conflict — which started last Saturday when Israel and the United States launched military strikes on Iran — has disrupted the movement of oil shipments through sea routes across parts of the West Asia. This has pushed up global oil prices.

Sources said that each airport operator has been asked to provide a daily update to the AAI about the ATF stock they hold, daily consumption levels and expected demand. These major airports handle international flights and the government wants to ensure that they are fully prepared, they added.

Sources said airport operators have also been asked to inform the AAI about their next scheduled replenishment. India currently operates 33 international airports, including key hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Many of these airports are run by private operators and a few of the international airports are run by the AAI.

About half of India’s crude and LPG imports transit the Strait of Hormuz, which is the key energy chokepoint that has seen disruptions following US and Israeli attacks on Iranian government, military and nuclear facilities. Iran warned shipping away from the strait, and insurers withdrew coverage, effectively halting tanker movements.