Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / K Rammohan Naidu asks airlines to ensure reasonable fares in festive season

K Rammohan Naidu asks airlines to ensure reasonable fares in festive season

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu asked airlines to adopt best practices in passenger convenience and service quality

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

During the meeting with the airline representatives that went on for more than five hours, Naidu emphasised that they should strictly adhere to safety protocols. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday held a review meeting with officials of airlines to assess their operational and technical performance, and asked them to keep airfares at reasonable levels during the festive season.

Representatives of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Fly91, FlyBig and IndiaOne Air, among others, participated in the meeting. They presented their performance metrics, including action taken reports on security incidents and passenger grievances, according to an official release.

During the meeting with the airline representatives that went on for more than five hours, Naidu emphasised that they should strictly adhere to safety protocols.

 

The periodic meeting also came against the backdrop of two incidents involving Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Naidu asked airlines to adopt best practices in passenger convenience and service quality.

Also Read

Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise moonrise timings

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time today: Know when to break your fast

Karwa Chauth 2025

Karwa Chauth 2025: Share these warm wishes and messages with loved ones

Karwa Chauth 2025 date

Karwa Chauth 2025: Top 5 gifts to surprise your wife, from gold to mobile

Karwa Chauth 2025 date

Karwa Chauth 2025 date: Will the festival be celebrated on October 9 or 10?

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV

Navratri sales hit decade-high as GST reforms boost festive spending

"Detailed discussions were held with each airline on identifying bottlenecks in their operations and addressing their challenges," an official release said on Friday.

Amid concerns about airfares surging during festive seasons when there is more traffic demand, the minister told the airlines to ensure that airfares remain reasonable across the sectors during the upcoming festival season.

"Airlines assured that passenger convenience will remain their top priority and informed that additional flight capacities have been deployed on high-traffic routes to meet festive demand," the release said.

The civil aviation ministry's passenger grievance redressal portal, AirSewa, has been upgraded for enabling passengers to register complaints related to high airfares.

The minister has also directed aviation regulator DGCA that its Tariff Monitoring Unit should keep a strict vigil to ensure compliance with the tariff range declared by airlines.

At the meeting, grievance redressal was discussed, with airlines asked to qualitatively close passenger grievances in a timely manner.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, DGCA DG Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and other senior ministry officials also participated in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AI says three of its Drealiners affected due to FAA directive

Pilot body demands grounding of Air India's B-787s over technical failures

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to boost connectivity to UK with increased flights to Manchester

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

DGCA seeks funding, powers like global peers to strengthen oversight

British Airways

British Airways plans third London-Delhi flight to boost air connectivity

Boeing

DGCA seeks Boeing response after emergency system glitch on Air India jet

Topics : Aviation News festivals festive season airlines DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon