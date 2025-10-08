Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / British Airways plans third London-Delhi flight to boost air connectivity

British Airways plans third London-Delhi flight to boost air connectivity

The carrier has three daily services to Mumbai, two to Delhi and one each to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with India being its biggest market for the airline outside of the US

British Airways

Currently, British Airways operates 56 weekly flights connecting London with five Indian cities (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Airways plans to start an additional flight connecting London and Delhi in 2026 as the airline looks to increase air connectivity between India and the UK, with the free trade agreement set to boost economic activities.

The airline, which has been flying into India for more than 100 years, made the announcement on Wednesday as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the 'Britain Means Business' trade mission to the country.

The trip to Mumbai follows the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries in July.

"The airline will introduce a third daily flight between London Heathrow and Delhi in 2026, subject to regulatory and capacity approval.

 

"The popular First cabin will return on flights from London to Mumbai this month with the latest business class Club Suite on select flights across all five Indian routes by the end of 2026," the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

Also Read

British Airways

British Airways plans new India flights, eyes cargo opportunities from FTA

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 170 pts, Nifty below 25,100; realty, banks drag; IT shines

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Eimco Elecon zooms 17% after Kedia Securities buys stake via bulk deal

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital, Aster DM surge up to 8%, stocks at new highs; here's why

Currently, British Airways operates 56 weekly flights connecting London with five Indian cities.

The carrier has three daily services to Mumbai, two to Delhi and one each to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. India is also the biggest market for the airline outside of the US.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said British Airways has been connecting the UK with India for more than a century.

"As our landmark trade deal paves the way for new opportunities for businesses, our national flag carrier will play a critical role in strengthening trade links with India, boosting UK growth and helping deliver on our Plan for Change," he said in the release.

British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said the airline's ties with India were established over 100 years ago, and today there are around 2,500 British Airways colleagues based in India.

"Free Trade Agreement with India will boost economic momentum between our two countries, and British Airways really sits at the centre of that activity, acting as an enabler for increased trade.

"We will develop our own network alongside increased economic activity, so the FTA for our business is very good news," Doyle said.

Around 130 top UK CEOs, including Doyle, and senior government ministers flew to Mumbai on a chartered British Airways flight on Tuesday as part of the trade mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Boeing

DGCA seeks Boeing response after emergency system glitch on Air India jet

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

FIP seeks comprehensive DGCA inspection of Boeing 787's electric systems

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

DGCA steps in to check festive airfare surge, asks airlines to add flights

Air India

RAT deployed on Air India's Birmingham-bound plane, aircraft lands safely

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8

Topics : British Airways flights India UK air connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon